Man captured on a viral video stealing a bonnet chrome from a Harrier stuck in traffic arrested and the part recovered (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Police have arrested a young man believed to be part of a gang stealing motor vehicle parts from cars stuck in traffic.

The suspect was captured on a viral video stealing a bonnet chrome from a Harrier at night during traffic on one of the busy roads in Nairobi.

Police tracked him down after the motorist reported the matter and the vehicle part was recovered.

The bonnet chrome cost between Ksh 20,000- Ksh 25,000 but thugs sell them in the black market for as low as Ksh 3,000.





Hivo tu...asubuhi leo ndio Piece ya Bumber ilienda....Just like that pic.twitter.com/Yl49hk2Rfl — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) August 6, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.