MARTHA KARUA explains why she can't work with RUTO and insists nothing will change despite RAILA joining Government





Thursday, August 7, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has revealed why she can’t work with President William Ruto, even if an opportunity arises.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Citizen TV, Karua accused President Ruto of dictating what happens in his government, terming him a ‘minister of everything’.

“I wouldn’t work for William Ruto. Whatever changes and whatever quality of people he gets, he is the minister for everything, he will not let anybody work.

"There is no way I would accept to work for William Ruto and they didn’t ask me, they also know my position,” Karua stated.

The former Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate went on to accuse President Ruto of lying to Kenyans over the Finance Act 2024, and the abolition of funding for the offices of the First Lady and the Deputy President's spouse.

“We have been lied to that the Finance Act was withdrawn yet the petrol levy has gone up by 7 shillings. That we have been lied to about the office of the First, and Second Lady being abolished, and we have seen that they have been reinstated,” said Karua.

She concluded by calling Ruto a liar and stating that she cannot work with him due to his dishonesty towards Kenyans..

The Kenyan DAILY POST