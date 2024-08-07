KALONZO's man explains why Mt Kenya MPs are determined to impeach GACHAGUA as he warns the DP.





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - An outspoken Wiper Democratic Movement Member of Parliament has stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may be impeached soon.

In a Tuesday interview with a local media station, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu revealed that some Mt Kenya MPs had taken serious steps regarding the motion to impeach the Deputy President.

The Wiper MP advised Gachagua to brace himself for an impending impeachment motion.

"The deputy president, and what I was saying is this, where there is smoke, some, even if you don't see the fire, there is a fire somewhere, what is happening is that the DP needs to prepare himself because I've not been asked to sign but I can tell you for sure there are moves.

"There are serious moves," Mulu said

According to the Wiper lawmaker, the impeachment motion centers around the supremacy battle between Gachagua and a section of MPs from the Mt Kenya region.

The lawmaker argued that the MPs are determined to impeach Gachagua to ensure that he cannot influence their re-election in 2027.

