Kiburi Imeisha: GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu spotted being taken for inspection and following traffic rules after a public uproar (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A flashy matatu belonging to President William Ruto’s son George has been taken for inspection after a public uproar.

The matatu was spotted stuck in traffic and following traffic rules while being taken for inspection.

Before Citizen TV exposed the matatu for breaking traffic rules, the crew operated with impunity and intimidated traffic police officers.

The matatu was christened “Gari Ya Serikali ” because none of the traffic police officers would dare take action against the crew for breaking traffic rules.

They would pick up passengers in undesignated areas and overlap during traffic jams.

Reports indicated that the matatu was not registered in any sacco and had no valid license to operate.

Watch a video of the matatu being taken for inspection.

