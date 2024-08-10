KAMALA HARRIS using ‘vibes' to beat TRUMP - CNN host FAREED ZAKARIA

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - CNN host and Washington Post writer, Fareed Zakaria has said the Kamala Harris presidential campaign is deliberately empty of substance and high on feelings and the Vice President and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are winning by leading a highly emotion-based, "vibes"-heavy campaign against Donald Trump.
"Voters choose from the gut and then rationalise their
choice, consciously or not," Zakaria wrote in an Op-ed published Saturday,
August 10.
"Kamala Harris’s campaign seems premised on this
latter, intuition-based approach."
Harris's campaign is giving Trump a serious challenge in
swing states, according to recent polling that shows her topping Trump in 3 key
battleground states. On Thursday, Trump did a fully charged press conference
saying Harris cannot do a press conference like him as she is bereft of ideas
or policies.
"Harris has run a remarkably focused and disciplined
campaign, one that seems deliberately light on substance and high on
feelings," Zakaria wrote.
"Harris has not yet given extensive interviews or done
news conferences which would force her to detail her positions on specific
issues. Instead, she introduced herself to the American people in entirely
human terms, presenting herself as a dynamic, warm, funny, and optimistic
person," he continued. "It’s heavy on vibes, and, so far, it seems to
be working."
Zakaria then praised the importance of Harris choosing
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whom he said would
have been the "practical choice."
"Instead, she chose the governor of a bluer state — but
one who projects an image that has resonated throughout the country: a folksy,
affable, kindhearted man," he wrote. "The Tim Walz pick reminds us
that, sometimes, EQ is as important as IQ."
The columnist argued that former President Trump and the
Republican Party have long been "masters of the politics of emotion,"
but Harris' campaign, which is centered on evoking "joy," is winning
the public relations battle.
"So far, the Harris approach has allowed her to right
the sinking Democratic ship," Zakaria wrote.
"To prevail, Harris will have to start filling in the
substance of her campaign," he added. "The Democrats’ biggest
strength is the issue of abortion, and the vice president has been eloquent and
effective on it. Their biggest weakness is immigration, which galvanizes
Republicans and even some independents."
