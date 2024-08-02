Manager of Promise Bus Services snitches on a young man who was ferrying bhang worth Ksh 990,500 in his luggage (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Law enforcement officers responded to a distress call from the manager of Promise Bus Services plying the Malaba-Nairobi route after he was informed of a passenger exhibiting suspicious behaviour aboard a bus registration number KBY 156K.

Upon arrival, the officers searched for a parcel belonging to Emmanuel Erony who had boarded the bus to Nairobi.

Inside the parcel, officers discovered 19 large stones of suspected narcotics wrapped in yellow cello tape.



Further investigation revealed that these stones contained cannabis sativa weighing 19,810 grams and with an estimated street value of Kshs 990,500.

The suspect was processed for arraignment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.