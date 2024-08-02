Standard Group sacks over 300 employees thanks to RUTO who has failed to turn around the economy as he promised

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Standard Group plans to fire hundreds of employees due to harsh economic conditions attributed to President William Ruto's failure to stabilize the economy as promised during his campaign.
In a notice served to all the
employees and published on its online platforms, the media house based along
Mombasa Road revealed that over 300 employees would be affected.
The media house explained that
the move was necessitated owing to the strained generation of revenue while
taking into consideration a sizable workforce.
Therefore, the media house noted
it was forced to undertake organizational restructuring by letting some of the
workers go.
As detailed by the group, the communication
was a one-month notice and the layoffs will commence on August 31.
"As part of its compliance
procedures, the Standard Group PLC issued a notice of intention to declare
redundancy as stipulated in section 40 (1) of the Employment Act, 2007.
"In reaching this decision,
we took into consideration, the difficult operating environment and its
long-drawn effect on revenue generation," read the notice in part.
The relevant offices will
inform employees affected by the redundancies in writing in the coming
days.
However, despite being laid off,
the media house detailed that the employees would be entitled to some benefits
as they exit the company.
Meanwhile, more changes are
expected to be undertaken within the media house and its products as the
company integrates digital media into its operations.
Some of the platforms run by the
media house include KTN Home, KTN News, The Standard, Radio Maisha,
Spice FM, and The Nairobian.
