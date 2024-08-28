Man killed and woman fighting for life after tree fell onto their car in freak accident







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a tree fell onto their car during a windstorm.

The pair were trapped inside the car for more than an hour after a tree fell on Main Road at Gellibrand, 175km south-west of Melbourne, Australia, at about 1:30pm on Wednesday afternoon, August 28.

The male driver died at the scene while his female passenger was airlifted to hospital, where she's fighting for her life.

An investigation has been launched into the exact circumstances of the incident.

Damaging winds have also brought power outages and trees down, with warnings remaining in place across much of the country.