Music executive, IRV GOTTI, confirms he suffered a stroke after Wack 100 leaked photo of him using cane to walk







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Music executive, Irv Gotti has confirmed he suffered a stroke after a photo of him using a cane to walk leaked online.

According to TMZ, a representative for Irv Gotti confirmed that he suffered a stroke six months ago.

Irv’s team shut down music executive Wack 100’s claims that the producer is currently using a “walker” to walk, and in a rehab facility.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life” confirms the rep.

The news comes after Wack 100 leaked the information in the latest episode of his podcast.

Wack said he received images of Irv from recovery, showing one photo where the producer can be seen walking with a cane, which he referred to as a "walker."





He claimed the image was taken outside of a recovery center and added that Irv has "lost a lot weight" amid his alleged health crisis.

The legendary producer previously opened up about his struggle with diabetes during an episode of Drink Champs.

During the interview, Irv admitted to not taking his insulin consistently. He also said his doctors encouraged him to change his diet- which he is done.