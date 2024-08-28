Pilot and passenger survive after plane crashed on busy road in England







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Two people survived an unusual plane crash in England.

A pilot and a passenger were onboard a “light aircraft” when it crashed over a busy road in a small village south-east of Stroud, Gloucestershire, at around 4.45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Gloucestershire police shared in a statement on Facebook.

"We have had a report that a light aircraft landed on the A419 Stroud Road near Aston Down airfield in Frampton Mansell," police stated. "There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved."

A photo taken by Mila Vukelić of the crash showed the pilot and passenger sitting in the aircraft as it lay across the road in front of oncoming cars with shrubs caught in the wings and a broken tail end.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said in a statement to PEOPLE: “We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, an air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations officer to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Southmead Hospital and one patient to Gloucester Royal Hospital."

One witness said the plane “nosedived” in the crash.

“[It] looked like it stalled and nosedived into the main road,” they told Gloucestershire Live.

A second witness caught in traffic in the incident told BBC Radio Gloucestershire, "We could see what looked like a glider. My stepdaughter who's a nurse stayed at the scene to help out. The traffic is chaos up there.”