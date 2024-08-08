Man found guilty of sending 17-year-old son to kill rapper PnB ROCK

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A California jury on Wednesday, August 7, found a man guilty of sending his 17-year-old son to kill Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in South Los Angeles.
After deliberating for about four hours, jurors convicted
Freddie Trone, 42, of one count of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count
of conspiracy to commit robbery.
At the two-week trial, it was agreed that the teen walked
into Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in September of 2022 and shot the
Philadelphia hip-hop star while robbing him of his jewelry as he ate
with the mother of his 4-year-old daughter.
The prosecution said the teen was acting on his father's
orders while the defense said Trone was only an accessory after the fact.
The now-19-year-old was charged with murder but is in the
custody of the juvenile system and a judge has found that he is not currently
competent to stand trial.
Another man, Tremont Jones, was found guilty Wednesday,
August 7, of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy. Jones was not
charged with murder.
David Haas, Jones' lawyer, said he plans to appeal.
PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper whose legal name is
Rakim Allen, was best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish" and for guest
appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci's "Everyday We
Lit" and Ed Sheeran's "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper. He was
30.
The defense made the rare and risky move of putting Trone on
the stand, where he vehemently denied any part in prompting the killing.
"I never had nothing to do with it," Trone
testified Monday. "I wasn't there. I didn't tell nobody to do nothing. I
didn't hand nobody no gun."
Trone acknowledged on the stand that the crimes were
"heinous" and that his son was "dangerous."
During his closing argument, Deputy District Attorney
Timothy Richardson seized on both, saying, "But you send your 17-year-old
son with knowledge of the problems he possesses to do this?"
Richardson emphasized to jurors that a non-shooter can be
guilty of felony murder when they are a "major participant" who acted
with "reckless indifference to human life."
The video showed Trone in the parking lot of the restaurant
about 30 minutes before the killing. Trone testified that he had reason to be
there because he was drumming up business for his nearby beauty shop.
Richardson showed a surveillance image of Jones fist-bumping
Allen, whose arm had valuable pieces of jewelry on it. Prosecutors said Jones
then tipped Trone off to the rapper's presence, and his jewelry.
0 Comments