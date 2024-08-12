Man arrested for climbing Eiffel Tower on final Olympics day







Monday, August 12, 2024 - A man was arrested for climbing the iconic Eiffel Tower on Sunday, hours before the Olympics closing ceremony, Paris police have revealed.

The man was spotted climbing the tower at about 14:45 local time (13:45 BST) and officers immediately intervened and arrested him, police said. No more details were immediately available on the man’s motivation and nationality.

Videos on social media show a shirtless man scaling the tower just above the Olympic rings that have adorned it during the summer games.

In another video, the man is escorted away by police, hands cuffed behind his back, and says to a bystander: “Bloody warm, innit?”

French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower during the incident.

The Eiffel Tower was the centrepiece of the grand finale of the Olympic opening ceremony but was not expected to feature in the closing ceremony later on Sunday.