Man arrested for climbing Eiffel Tower on final Olympics day

Monday, August 12, 2024 - A man was arrested for climbing the iconic Eiffel Tower on Sunday, hours before the Olympics closing ceremony, Paris police have revealed.
The man was spotted climbing the tower at about 14:45 local
time (13:45 BST) and officers immediately intervened and arrested him, police
said. No more details were immediately available on the man’s motivation and
nationality.
Videos on social media show a shirtless man scaling the
tower just above the Olympic rings that have adorned it during the summer
games.
In another video, the man is escorted away by police, hands
cuffed behind his back, and says to a bystander: “Bloody warm, innit?”
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower
during the incident.
The Eiffel Tower was the centrepiece of the grand finale of
the Olympic opening ceremony but was not expected to feature in the closing
ceremony later on Sunday.
