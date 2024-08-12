Woman ‘kidnapped’ by man who asked her for directions







Monday, August 12, 2024 - A woman was allegedly kidnapped by a man in a car just moments after he asked her for directions.

The man dragged her into his vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning in Hove, UK according to the woman.

Police say the woman was at the junction of Selborne Road and Church Road when the 21-year-old man targeted her at around 2am.

He drove the car a short distance before the woman managed to escape and call for help.

The vehicle thought to be involved in the kidnapping was seized later that evening and police arrested the man in the early hours of Monday morning, August 12, on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a vehicle and making off without payment.

Police Superintendent Petra Lazar said: ‘It is understandable that this investigation has raised significant concerns within the local community, and we want to provide reassurance that a dedicated team has been working tirelessly to conduct thorough enquiries, which have now resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

‘We would like to thank those who have already come forward and made a report to police with information, and we urge others to do the same.

‘Any piece of information, big or small, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.’