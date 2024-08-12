Woman ‘kidnapped’ by man who asked her for directions

Monday, August 12, 2024 - A woman was allegedly kidnapped by a man in a car just moments after he asked her for directions.
The man dragged her into his vehicle in the early hours of
Monday morning in Hove, UK according to the woman.
Police say the woman was at the junction of Selborne Road
and Church Road when the 21-year-old man targeted her at around 2am.
He drove the car a short distance before the woman managed
to escape and call for help.
The vehicle thought to be involved in the kidnapping was
seized later that evening and police arrested the man in the early hours of
Monday morning, August 12, on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a vehicle and
making off without payment.
Police Superintendent Petra Lazar said: ‘It is
understandable that this investigation has raised significant concerns within
the local community, and we want to provide reassurance that a dedicated team
has been working tirelessly to conduct thorough enquiries, which have now
resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
‘We would like to thank those who have already come forward
and made a report to police with information, and we urge others to do the
same.
‘Any piece of information, big or small, could prove crucial
to the ongoing investigation.’
