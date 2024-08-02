MAKORI and WAMBUI had made a blood covenant after falling in love, only for their relationship to end in tears - She is busy crying on social media (LOOK).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - A guy called Enock Makori is trending after he flaunted his new lover, one hour after his estranged wife Rae Wambui announced their divorce on X.

Makori and Wambui fell in love in 2020 and made a blood covenant.

A blood covenant is a solemn agreement between two lovers that involves the exchange of blood.

This exchange can be done in several ways, such as cutting the skin, drinking blood, or mixing blood.

The covenant is considered to be sacred and binding because it involves the life force of the parties involved.

The blood represents the life of the person, and by exchanging it, the parties are saying that they are willing to give their lives for each other.

Makori shared the photo on his X account after making a blood covenant with Wambui, only for their relationship to crumble 4 years later.

Check this out.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.