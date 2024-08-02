Emotions run high as Top Kamba presenter who died due to pregnancy complications after struggling with childlessness for 8 years is laid to rest - She was 5 months pregnant (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Celebrated Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia has been laid to rest at her home in Nyahururu.

Mercy’s burial ends the circulating rumors that her last wish was to be cremated.

Her burial was attended by top Kamba musicians and media personalities.

The seasoned radio presenter died due to pregnancy complications while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Her husband, Mr. Mwangi, who was by her side during her final moments, revealed that when she died, she was five months pregnant after trying to have a child for eight years.

‘’You fought long and hard; you didn't want to die.

"I had planned so many things after your recovery, but it turned out that our little trip to the hospital would be the last.

"I will mourn you for the rest of my life, but I will be strong for Stephanie, and we will make you proud,’’ he mourned.

Below are photos of the burial.





















