Lucky escape: Watch the moment a rogue driver who was speeding and overtaking recklessly almost collided head-on with a trailer (VIDEO).


Friday, August 30, 2024 – A rogue driver escaped death by a whisker after his car almost collided head-on with a trailer along one of the major highways.

In the video, the driver is seen overtaking recklessly and almost colliding head-on with an oncoming trailer.

Luckily, the trailer was not speeding.

The accident would have been fatal if the oncoming trailer was speeding.

Watch the video.

