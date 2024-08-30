Lucky escape: Watch the moment a rogue driver who was speeding and overtaking recklessly almost collided head-on with a trailer (VIDEO).





Friday, August 30, 2024 – A rogue driver escaped death by a whisker after his car almost collided head-on with a trailer along one of the major highways.

In the video, the driver is seen overtaking recklessly and almost colliding head-on with an oncoming trailer.

Luckily, the trailer was not speeding.

The accident would have been fatal if the oncoming trailer was speeding.

Watch the video.

Lucky escape!



Do not follow a car that is overtaking another Car.



Most of the time they have calculated their overtaking distance and not yours ! pic.twitter.com/3Y6vu1GgeQ — ALASIRI MOTORS (@alasirimotors) August 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.