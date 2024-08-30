Table an impeachment motion against SAKAJA if you are a real man and stop yapping – HAVI tells ALAI





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, has challenged Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai to table an impeachment motion against Governor Johnson Sakaja.

On Thursday, Alai, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, accused a group of lawyers of colluding with governors to loot counties.

Alai, a controversial blogger, shared a letter from Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o revealing that Sakaja's administration paid KSh 1,345,440,849 in legal fees to 19 law firms.

"Kenyans, nobody is looting this country and more so the counties more than a clique of popular lawyers whose practice doesn’t involve anything more than signing a document.”

"Nairobi City County can’t provide any meaningful service to residents because there is a cabal of corrupt lawyers out there looting the county with the governor as long as they can give 50% of the loot to the governor," Alai claimed.

In response, Havi wondered why Nairobi MCAs had not initiated an impeachment motion against Sakaja if they had proof of corrupt practices in the county.

While criticising Alai, Havi accused Nairobi MCAs of lacking principles and being financially driven, urging them to initiate the governor's impeachment.

"What stops you from initiating the impeachment of the governor?

"You cannot be taking breakfast in ODM, lunch in UDA, and dinner in Jubilee. That is the problem we have with you, Nairobi City County MCAs: financially elastic and intellectually impecunious," Havi wrote on X

