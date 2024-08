Thursday, August 1, 2024 - A married father of three, Onyelike Darlington, has said that a man would only get to know the type of woman he married when he becomes broke or loses his job.

“That your wife respects you is because you have money, if your money finish or you loose your job, that is when you will know the type of woman you married. Immediately a man looses his job, the next thing he will loose is wife,” he wrote in a post on Thursday.