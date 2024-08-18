Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR pays tribute to d. Light CEO, NICK IMUDIA, who reportedly took his own life - They met a day before he died (PHOTOs).

Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir has paid a glowing tribute to d.Light Chief Executive Officer, Nick Imudia, who took his own life while on a work-related trip in Nigeria.
Taking to his X account, Kipkorir said he met Imudia in
February this year and they became friends.
A day before Nick died, Kipkorir hosted him for lunch at a
lavish city hotel.
He travelled to Nigeria where he allegedly jumped to his
death after writing a will instructing his family on how his wealth should be
distributed.
He is survived by a son and a daughter and will be laid to rest in his adopted home of Finland
The Kenyan DALY POST.
0 Comments