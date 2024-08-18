KWS Ranger who stormed a night club in Rongai with an AK-47 rifle, shot dead a reveler before taking his own life was battling depression - His colleagues speak.





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - It is now emerging that the KWS ranger who shot dead a reveller at a club in Rongai and later took his own life was battling depression.

According to colleagues of the deceased officer identified as Mohamed Daudi, he has been stressed over work and family issues.

An official at KWS who sought anonymity revealed that Daudi lived alone.

He has been having financial, work, and family challenges, something that is common among some rangers.

Daudi shot and killed 24-year-old Stanley Kuria on Saturday, August 17 morning before he took a motorbike to his house a few kilometres away where he took his life.

Sammy had an altercation with the ranger at the N Bar Night Club before he left.

He then came back armed with an AK47 rifle and stormed into the nightclub in Rongai in the wee hours of Saturday and shot Kuria dead.

He reportedly ordered all those who were present to lie down before he targeted the victim in the back and head shooting him three times.

He fled the scene using a motorbike.

He is said to have commandeered a bodaboda operator from the scene and told him to take him where he wanted to go or he would also die.

Police recovered a magazine containing 20 live bullets in his house.

