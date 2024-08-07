Commotion as man flies out his girlfriend, lover and kids to Disney World (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A man's deceit blew up in his face after the girlfriend and ‘lover’ he flew out on the same flight and booked rooms in the same hotel for, met each other.

The man took his girlfriend and his kids on a trip. Unknown to the girlfriend, he also had his lover and her child on the same flight.

After the flight, it appears the lover went to the man so they can start their vacation and she met his girlfriend and kids.

She said he then told her that his baby mama just "popped up" out of nowhere.

He wanted the lover to believe the girlfriend is his children's mother and she came with the children without his knowledge.

However, the lover and the girlfriend then started talking and the girlfriend told the lover that she is not the mother of the man's children but they are dating and live together.

The lover informed the girlfriend that she and the guy have also been intimate and have been together for a while.

As the women spoke, they also discovered that the man booked rooms for them in the same hotel.

The girlfriend then confronted the man, asking why he would book a room for the lover in the same hotel as his kids.

As the video progressed, the chaos intensified as both women tried to understand what the man's plan for them was.

The lover is later seen confronting the man for cancelling the room he booked for her.

She told him that if he hadn't cancelled, she would have been in her room minding her business and his family and girlfriend wouldn't have known she was there.

Confronting the man, the girfriend said: "You are sure a good example of a man. You booked her a room in the same hotel as your kids and everybody staying in?"

"You should have just kept my reservation, they would have never known I was here. You're so smart!" the lover said, slamming the man as they all stood at the hotel.

As the man, his girlfriend, and their kids started wheeling their luggage to their rooms, the lover confronted him, asking where he plans for her to stay.

She said: "Where the f**k you thought I was going to go? That's crazy as hell. This n**ga just cancelled my f**king reservation. Got me and my baby out here in motherf**king Orlando and you're sitting up here acting like I'm some type of sad b**ch.

"You acting like I'm some type of sad b**ch though, when you be calling my motherf**king phone, eating my p***y bitch.

"You really gonna wild on me like that. I'm finna go down on your a**. N**ga, I never been no side bi**h. Never been. I don't give no f**k about your kids, no disrespect. I don't give no f**k cos this is wild as f**k.

"I got my motherf**king baby in this b**ch.

"You know I got my own sh**, I never asked you for anything. You live with this lady? You live with this lady?"

Both women eventually came together to take a stand against the man. The girlfriend then offered to book the lover a room in her name.

Watch the video below.