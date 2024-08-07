LADY marks 4 years since her ex-fiancé called off their engagement because she didn't want his mother to live with them after marriage







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A lady called Anthonia Umerah has narrated how her ex-fiancé called off their engagement four years ago over a comment she made on a blog about not wanting his mother to live with them after marriage.

She also revealed that her ex got married to another lady but they separated after 8 months.

“Today made it exactly 4 years my ex fiancé called off our engagement because of my opinion/a comment I made on a blog about the fact that I wouldn't want my mother in-law live with me and my husband in our matrimonial home when I get married. My ex fiancé was not okay about that my opinion and he called off our engagement,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 6.

At first, I was sad about it, I regretted making the comment but I stopped regretting why I made comment after 2days, immediately I realised that the comment was my reality, my choice and my truth!

Such mindset and opinion may not be okay with everyone but it's my own truth, even up till now!

The irony of the whole thing is that, even my own biological mother is not even allowed to live in my matrimonial home! I will be more than happy to rent a house for my mother in-law or my mother and always renew the rent than have any of them live with me and my husband because I love my own space and privacy a lot!

I will even be willing to hire a house help if needed to ensure they're okay and well taken care of instead of any of them moving in with me. I will love and care for them but not in my own matrimonial home.

Just visit when you want, stay as much as you want and go after your visitation. Don't live permanently with me in my matrimonial home pls. Exceptions can be made for hèalth conditions.

When it comes to marriage, our various choices are all valid! Marry your kind!

If you have intention of bringing your mother to live in your matrimonial home as a man or a woman, it's okay, marry a man or woman who also want that!

These are one of discussions intending couples should actually have before engagement but it was funny we forgot to discuss about that aspect and he had to find out through a Facebook comment!

No apologies though! I don't like/want a particular thing in marriage is that, I don't like it! I won't ever agree to what I don't like to be considered marriageable. Never!

Btw, he moved on and later got married to another lady but they separated after 8months and he is still single till now trying for us to get back together but I no gree.



