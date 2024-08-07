KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN heartbroken by son, MASON's decision to not live with her anymore

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Mason Disick is distancing himself from his mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and has chosen to spend more time with dad Scott Disick.
Kourtney is reportedly heartbroken by her strained
relationship with her eldest son following his decision to move out of her
home, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.
“He’s now made the decision not to live with Kourtney
anymore,” the insider said. “She is heartbroken over it. While Kourtney is
giving Mason space to work through his feelings, at the end of the day, she
blames Scott.”
Kourtney, 45, is the stricter parent of the two, which gives
the kids more of an incentive to want to spend time at their dad’s house.
The are also parents to Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9.
“Scott always tries to be the cool dad,” the source shares.
“The kids can have all the sugar and junk food they want [at
his house], and they can stay up as late as they want and watch whatever they
want. [He] buys them anything they ask for. It’s no surprise they all love
going to his house. They love their dad, but it helps that it’s a free-for-all
when they’re over there!”
Kourtney moved on from Scott, 41, with Travis Barker,
whom she married in 2022 and welcomed a son, Rocky, with in November 2023.
On season 5 of The Kardashians, Penelope, Reign and
Rocky joined their mom and Travis, 48, on a trip to Australia for Blink-182’s
tour, but Mason was noticeably absent.
“Mason [doesn’t want] to come,” Kourtney explained on the
Hulu show.
“He’s a teenager and he wants to be with his friends and his
dad.”
She was admittedly “really sad” over the 14-year-old’s
decision, but said she was trying to “make the most” of the trip.
“People have told her it’s just a natural part of life and
that Mason will come back to her once he establishes his own identity, but it’s
still painful,” the source admits.
“Kourtney’s doing her best to accept that Mason would rather
be with Scott right now. She says it’s because he’s a teenage boy who needs his
dad, but it’s not easy.”
The tension between Kourtney's ex Scott and her husband
Travis has also taken a toll on the kids, according to the source.
Before Kourtney was romantically involved with the drummer,
she and Scott were still spending a lot of time together while coparenting, but
that all changed when Travis came into the picture.
“Of course, the kids hoped Kourtney and Scott would
eventually get back together,” the insider explains. “It’s been incredibly hard
for them to understand that Kourtney wasn’t going to end up with their dad.”
For now, Kourtney isn’t pushing Mason to spend more time
with her. “She doesn’t want to let Mason go, but she’s trying to respect his
wishes and not smother him,” the source concludes.
Mason has kept out of the spotlight in recent years, opting
not to appear on The Kardashians like his younger siblings. He also
was not in any footage shared from Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy,
although paparazzi photos confirmed that he was in attendance for the
nuptials.
