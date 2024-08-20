LADY charged with killing her suspected trafficker sentenced to 11 years in prison

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A Milwaukee woman who confessed to killing a man she claimed trafficked her has been sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday in Kenosha.
Kenosha County Judge David Wilk sentenced 24-year-old
Chrystul Kizer to an additional five years of state supervision after she
pleaded guilty in May to a count of reckless homicide in Randall P. Volar's
June 2018 death.
Kizer was 17 when she killed the 34-year-old Volar in
Kenosha.
Kizer’s case has attracted national attention, with
advocates for survivors of sexual trafficking supporting her and pushing for
the charges to be dropped.
“The court is well aware of your circumstances surrounding
your relationship with Mr. Volar,” Wilk said as he delivered his sentence.
“You are not permitted to be the instrument of his
reckoning. To hold otherwise is to endorse a descent into lawlessness and
chaos.”
At the hearing, Kizer’s mother spoke of the difficult
upbringing the family had when they moved from Indiana to Milwaukee.
Chrystul, who her attorney said was baptized recently in
prison, invoked the Bible in a written statement read to the court, quoting the
Book of Genesis and Psalms.
“I don’t know where to start, but I’m asking for your
generosity in my sentence today. I understand that I committed sins that put
the Volar family in a lot of pain,” she said.
The prosecutor and defense attorney offered their telling of
how the incident came to pass in the hearing.
Kizer’s defense attorney, Jennifer Bias, pointed to her
adverse childhood, the effects of trafficking and how it affects Black women
specifically when asking for a gentle sentence. Advocates and the legal team
have said she lashed out after years of being trafficked by Volar.
At the hearing, Bias said Volar paid her bail for a prior
offense and used it as leverage to traffic her to other men at a hotel in
Milwaukee. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley disputed the idea
during his statement, saying no electronic evidence existed proving that.
“There is no other conclusion to draw from the evidence that
is available to us in this matter involving (the two) that Chrystul is a sex
trafficking victim,” Bias said.
Graveley said Kizer had acted out of a grab for notoriety
and for material gain. Graveley said texts, social media videos, and other
statements from others suggested Kizer acted for those purposes.
He did not recommend any length of prison time, just asked
Kizer receive some length of imprisonment.
“We in no way ask the court to consider Mr. Volar to be
blameless in this case,” Graveley said. “The fact that he is not blameless as a
victim in no way excuses the conduct.”
Judge Wilk also issued an order that Kizer receive about a
year and a half of credit for time served during her case. This means she will
be in prison for just under 10 years.
Kizer was just 17 when she initially was charged in the case
with first-degree intentional homicide and the case garnered significant
international attention through its six years.
Claudine O’Leary, an independent sexual trafficking survivor
consultant who worked with Kizer and attended the hearing, said she was
saddened by the sentencing.
She has worked for the last several months to organize
community resources Kizer could rely on if released into the community.
The Wisconsin prison system does not have adequate resources
to support survivors of sexual trafficking, she said.
O’Leary also said she works with many trafficking survivors
who already don’t trust the court system and Monday’s sentencing would worsen
that.
“They’re getting from the court system is to say ‘My life
doesn’t matter if I defend myself, I have to be prepared to go to prison,’” she
said. “There’s just a profound lack of understanding of the kind of harm that
people actually experience.”
At the hearing, Kizer’s defense attorney said Kizer was
first trafficked at 16, when she posted an ad on a website later seized by the
FBI as a forum for prostitution. It offered her money she used to buy food for
her siblings, she said.
Kizer's previously said she didn't know who would respond
since she was new to the site and had to have another girl show her how to use
it.
Anti-violence groups jumped to Kizer’s defense, arguing in
court briefs that trafficking victims feel trapped and sometimes feel as if
they have to take matters into their own hands.
