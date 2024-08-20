Taxi driver grabs woman’s hair as she tries to commit suicide on bridge (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A taxi driver showed extraordinary reflexes preventing a 56-year-old woman from jumping off the Atal Setu Bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in Mumbai, India.

The incident, which took place on Friday, August 16, was captured on the bridge’s security cameras.

The woman, identified by the police as Mulund resident Reema Mukesh Patel, was seen sitting dangerously on the edge of the bridge’s security barrier.

In camera footage, Patel is seen throwing an unidentified object into the sea, apparently ready to end it all.

Seconds later, she jumps off the edge, but the taxi driver, whose name has not been released, rushes towards her, grabbing her hair to prevent her from falling.

The taxi driver’s quick action was supported by the immediate intervention of the traffic police in the vicinity, who helped get Patel safely back over the barrier.

Watch the video below.