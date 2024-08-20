Actress DANIELLE FISHEL reveals breast cancer diagnosis







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - American actress, Danielle Fishel has revealed she has breast cancer.

The Boy Meets World, star, 43, shared that she was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), in the latest episode of her podcast Pod Meets World, released on Monday, Aug. 19.

"I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer," Fishel said in the Aug. 19 episode. "It is very, very, very early, it's technically stage zero."

The actress said she plans to have surgery to remove it.

"I've had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days," she said, adding that she only planned to tell her immediate family and close friends but no one else.

She said she changed her mind after reading the work of author Glennon Doyle. Paraphrasing, Fishel said that Doyle argues that "the place you have the most to learn from is at the very beginning of a story or in the very messy middle of a story."

Fishel said doctors caught the DCIS early because she had a reminder on her phone to schedule her annual mammogram appointment.

"I want to share this because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there," she said. "If it's time for your appointment, if you've never had an appointment before, get in there. If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out when it's at stage 0 if possible."