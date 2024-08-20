Kware murder suspect COLLINS JUMAISI escapes from Gigiri Police Station along with 12 other suspects – Was it an inside job?

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - The main suspect behind the Kware killings in Nairobi, Collins Jumaisi, has escaped from the Gigiri Police Station.
Jumaisi, along with 12 other suspects, escaped police
custody on Tuesday morning.
Police came to know of it as they woke up the suspects in
custody for morning tea.
They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the
cells and scaled a perimeter wall to escape.
Director of DCI Mohamed Amin confirmed the incident, saying
a fresh hunt had been launched for the suspects.
“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the
matter for action,” he said.
Top police officers rushed to the scene upon receiving the
news.
Jumaisi was a top and high-value suspect and had been
remanded there pending plea taking on Friday.
Police sources said the escape appeared to be an inside job.
