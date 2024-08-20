How COLLINS JUMAISI, the prime suspect in Kware killings escaped from police custody early morning, days after taking plea in court.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the Kware killings, has escaped from Gigiri Police Station.

Collins escaped from custody alongside 12 other suspects of Eritrean origin on Tuesday morning.

The suspects reportedly cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall before escaping.

Police discovered the suspects had escaped from custody when they woke them up for morning tea.

The incident was confirmed by DCI boss Mohammed Amin, who said detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Top police officers reportedly rushed to the station after receiving the news.

Jumaisi had been remanded at the station after taking plea on Friday.

Police had been granted seven more days to detain him alongside three other suspects linked to the Kware killings.

When Jumaisi was arrested, he allegedly confessed to have killed the women whose bodies were found dumped at Kware dumping site.

He then recanted his earlier statement when he appeared in court and claimed that he was tortured to confess to the alleged murders.

Detectives claimed that they raided his house and recovered ten mobile phones, seven identity cards, ten sim cards, a panga, gloves, and several sacks similar to those found with bodies at the dump site and ropes.

