Good news for RUTO as the Supreme Court suspends the Court of Appeal's decision nullifying the Finance Act, 2023.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has received a reprieve after the Supreme Court suspended a decision by the Court of Appeal that declared the Finance Act 2023 as unconstitutional, pending the determination of an appeal filed by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

The apex court in issuing the order considered the uncertainty regarding the revenue-raising measures and the difficulty that may arise in the operations of the two levels of government.

“We are not convinced that the consequences of declaring the entire finance act as unconstitutional would be reversible should the appeal before us be successful," the Judges stated.

In addition, the top court said public interest tilts in favour of granting the order sought by the Treasury to maintain stability in the budget and appropriation process pending the determination of the appeal.

This is good news for Ruto, as his government has been grappling with a significant budget deficit due to the Court of Appeal's ruling that declared the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional.

