KINDIKI says he has increased his wealth by Sh 150 million since he was appointed CS in 2022, denies doing business with Government.





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has surprised Kenyans after he said he has increased his wealth by Sh 150 million since his appointment in the cabinet in 2022.

Appearing before the vetting panel in parliament on Thursday, August 1, Kithure noted that his wealth had increased from Sh544 million in 2022 to Sh694 million in 2024.

Kithure mentioned that he had not done any business with the government and attributed the increase in wealth to the business he runs and legal bills.

"My wealth has increased from Ksh544 million to Ksh694 million.

"I have not done any business with the government or applied for any tender personally or by proxy.

"Before I was appointed, my wealth was at Ksh544 million, I said at that time which I still do now, that I've run a business in which today, I don't participate but my law farm is alive and working, and much of that revenue has come from my law firm which is being run by other people," Kithure told the Moses Wetangula ‘led committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



