KINDIKI reveals why he never thought of resigning despite the killing of several Gen Zs by police during his tenure





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Interior Cabinet nominee, Prof Kithure Kindiki has revealed that he never thought of resigning following the Gen Z protests that almost brought down the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Kindiki was responding to a question from Kathiani MP Robert Mbui during his appearance before the National Assembly vetting committee, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Mbui questioned Kindiki about why he did not resign during his tenure despite the many murders suspected to have been caused by the police.

However, in response, Kindiki said he could only resign if his policy instructions were unconstitutional or illegal.

“The honorable member said the Director of Secret Service resigned but also drew a parallel saying our Inspector General resigned.

"The minister did not resign in the US, I don’t know why the Kenya minister must resign,” he said.

Kindiki is among the 10 CS who served in President William Ruto’s dissolved Cabinet.

President William Ruto nominated Kindiki back to the Interior Ministry after dismissing his entire Cabinet.

