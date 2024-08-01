KINDIKI reveals why he never thought of resigning despite the killing of several Gen Zs by police during his tenure

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Interior Cabinet nominee, Prof Kithure Kindiki has revealed that he never thought of resigning following the Gen Z protests that almost brought down the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.
Kindiki was responding to a question from Kathiani MP Robert Mbui during his appearance before the National Assembly vetting committee, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula.
Mbui questioned Kindiki about why he did not resign during his tenure despite the many murders suspected to have been caused by the police.
However, in response, Kindiki
said he could only resign if his policy instructions were
unconstitutional or illegal.
“The honorable member said the Director of Secret Service resigned but also drew a parallel saying our Inspector General resigned.
"The minister did not resign in the US, I don’t know
why the Kenya minister must resign,” he said.
Kindiki is among the 10 CS who
served in President William Ruto’s dissolved Cabinet.
President William Ruto nominated
Kindiki back to the Interior Ministry after dismissing his entire
Cabinet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
