AHMEDNASIR says RUTO’s government needs collective pity and prayers from Kenyans after an Appellate Court declared Finance Bill 2023 unconstitutional





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has reacted after the Court of Appeal declared the Finance Bill 2023 unconstitutional on Wednesday.

Justices Kathurima M'inoti, Agnes Murgor, and John Mativo declared the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional, saying the process leading to its enactment was flawed.

The Judges said the various sections introduced post-public participation to amend the Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Excise Duty Act, Retirement Benefits Act, and Export Processing Zones Act were unconstitutional as they were not subjected to fresh public participation.

They subsequently declared some sections of the Act, including the housing levy, as unconstitutional.

Reacting to the ruling, Ahmednasir, a close ally of President William Ruto, sympathized with the government and urged Kenyans to pray for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, attributing the situation to incompetence and corruption.

“It's CRUEL & CALLOUS to criticise President Ruto's government.

"It's INHUMANE to condemn it for its palpable INCOMPETENCE and runaway CORRUPTION.

"This government needs Kenyans' collective PITY and PRAYERS.

"I mean, how can your finance bill of 2023/24 be declared UNCONSTITUTIONAL?,” Ahmednasir wrote on X.

