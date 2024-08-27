Kikuyus would rather elect a ‘goat’ than GACHAGUA in 2027; he is just deluding himself by playing tribal politics





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop engaging in divisive tribal politics or else he will have himself to blame.

Taking to his X account yesterday, Caleb noted that Gachagua’s actions could lead to his impeachment.

He highlighted the evolving political landscape in the Central region, where he believes voters are no longer focused on electing leaders based solely on tribal affiliations.

He emphasized that the Kikuyu community, which has historically held significant influence in Kenyan politics, is now more interested in supporting a president who will serve their interests, regardless of their ethnic background.

“Our DP Rigathi Gachagua should realize that Kikuyus no longer care whether one of their own is a president. They have had many at the top.”

“They only care for a good president who can take care of their interests.

"In 2027, the Central region is ready and willing to support other communities for the presidency, even if it is not Ruto. But definitely, it shall not be Gachagua,” Amisi stated.

The ODM MP further condemned the Deputy President’s approach, labeling it as backward and out of touch with the aspirations of the new generation.

According to him, young Kenyans are increasingly rejecting tribal politics, seeing it as a hindrance to the country’s progress.

“Tribal politics is backward, and the new generation will never accept it from now henceforth. It adds no value to the progress of this nation.

"If you continue this tribal narrative, members will have no choice but to impeach you,” Amisi warned.

Gachagua has gone tribal in his bid to unite Mt. Kenya; something that has not gone down well with the majority of Kenyans.

