Shame as RUTO steals UHURU’s idea and makes it his own despite trashing it earlier on – Look!





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again proven he has a constipation of ideas to move the country forward despite hiring many advisors.

This is after he stole former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s idea and made it his own despite trashing it earlier on.

Speaking during the National Youth Service (NYS) pass-out ceremony in Gilgil, Nakuru County, Ruto rebranded Uhuru’s Kazi Mtaani program to Climate Work Mtaani, which will be managed by the NYS officers as supervisors.

It will focus on greening Kenya and promoting environmental sustainability.

Addressing the gathering, Ruto explained the importance of the rebranded initiative in addressing climate change through proactive measures.

"I want to also announce that NYS will be supervising the cohort of young people that we will be recruiting under our climate work Mtaani initiative.”

“This program is designed to bring more young people into the space of greening Kenya, managing our environmental sustainability, and making sure that we respond to matters of climate change using the climate action initiatives that we have in place," said President Ruto.

The rebranded program aims to expand its scope beyond the original Kazi Mtaani's focus on infrastructure and community service.

