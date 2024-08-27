OBASANJO is already calling the shots as he gives RAILA his first assignment when he becomes the next AUC Chairman – Look!





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Former Nigerian President General Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairmanship bid, saying he is the right man to lead the continent into prosperity.

Speaking during the launch of the 2024 Festival for Art and Culture (FESTAC), Obasanjo gave Raila his first assignment upon winning the AUC chair bid in February of next year.

He noted that the continent’s youth are restive and unemployed and that Raila as AUC chairman, should collaborate with African governments and act sooner rather than later to address the growing discontent among the young people of Africa.

According to the former Nigerian president, Raila can not only provide leadership that will liberate Africa economically, but also help in addressing the unemployment which has affected the youth.

“We need a man like my brother Raila Odinga at the African Union to give us that reform, that leadership that will liberate us in Africa economically, for me as long as I’m alive, I will continue to contribute to this goal,” Obasanjo added.

Additionally, the former president noted that the African continent has to transition from poverty eradication to wealth creation if they should deserve a chance at the global table.

“Unless we get there, we will not get the respect and appreciation from the rest of the world that we deserve,” he urged.

Obasanjo equally tasked Raila with what he should do after winning the AUC chairman position in February 2025.

“When you get there, do whatever you can do to liberate the continent of Africa economically,” he stated.

“We have everything to create wealth in the continent of Africa; nobody will do it for us,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST