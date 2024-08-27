OBASANJO is already calling the shots as he gives RAILA his first assignment when he becomes the next AUC Chairman – Look!

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Former Nigerian President General Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairmanship bid, saying he is the right man to lead the continent into prosperity.
Speaking during the launch of
the 2024 Festival for Art and Culture (FESTAC), Obasanjo gave Raila his first assignment upon winning the AUC chair bid in February of next year.
He noted that the continent’s
youth are restive and unemployed and that Raila as AUC chairman, should
collaborate with African governments and act sooner rather than later to
address the growing discontent among the young people of Africa.
According to the former Nigerian
president, Raila can not only provide leadership that will liberate Africa
economically, but also help in addressing the unemployment which has affected
the youth.
“We need a man like my brother
Raila Odinga at the African Union to give us that reform, that leadership that
will liberate us in Africa economically, for me as long as I’m alive, I will
continue to contribute to this goal,” Obasanjo added.
Additionally, the former
president noted that the African continent has to transition from poverty
eradication to wealth creation if they should deserve a chance at the global
table.
“Unless we get there, we will
not get the respect and appreciation from the rest of the world that we
deserve,” he urged.
Obasanjo equally tasked Raila
with what he should do after winning the AUC chairman position in February
2025.
“When you get there, do whatever
you can do to liberate the continent of Africa economically,” he stated.
“We have everything to create
wealth in the continent of Africa; nobody will do it for us,” he added.
