Kenyans ask RUTO to sack Education PS BELIO KIPSANG after Prof. NDUNGU's dossier on ghost schools & students receiving Government funding.





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Kenyans on social media have called on President William Ruto to sack Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang after former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u revealed how the Ministry of Education has been embezzling public funds through ghost students and schools.

In a 19-minute speech during the handover of the Treasury docket to newly appointed CS John Mbadi on Monday, Ndung’u acknowledged the existence of ghost schools that have been receiving government funding.

The economic professor also criticized the funding formula for basic learning institutions and universities, describing it as broken and in need of urgent review.

Ndung’u's revelation, coming after 22 months of overseeing capitation allocation to schools, is a major indictment of top ministry officials led by Kipsang, who have failed to address these challenges over the years.

Now Kenyans have asked the President to fire Kipsang, accusing him of bein behind the rot at the crucial docket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST