Beauty With Brains: KARANJA KIBICHO’s alleged girlfriend, PAULINE NJOROGE, unleashes her impressive CV





There is a question that is asked from time to time, and I have noticed that it has been raised again in the last couple of days. What does Pauline Njoroge do? I am a Communications and a Digital Media Specialist with 12 years of experience in the field.

From Dec 2012 to March 2013 elections, I was the Communications Manager at The National Alliance (TNA) Party. From September 2013 to October 2020, I worked as a Communications Officer at the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Secretariat. The Secretariat, domiciled under the National Treasury and Planning is responsible for coordinating AU programmes and projects in Kenya, through various ministries and government departments.

Nov 2020 to April 2021, I worked for the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD). The agency is the Development and Technical Arm of the African Union. I resigned to focus on communication work around President Uhuru’s legacy projects as well as the political campaign ahead of the 2022 elections.

From October 2022 to February 2023, I was the Project Manager for the 2nd African Union Men’s Conference, on a consultancy basis. The Conference is an AU High-Level Presidential Response to End Violence Against Women and Girls in Africa. From April 2023-April 2024, I was consulting for Expertise France, as the Lead Content Expert for the African Governance Architecture (AGA) Support Project. AGA is a platform that brings together all the African Union Organs mandated to promote and strengthen good governance, democracy and rule of law in Africa. They include: The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM); the African Court on Human and people’s Rights (AfCHPR); the Pan African Parliament (PAP), Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC); the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC); and the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR).

Besides my work in Kenya and on the continent, I have been involved in the coverage of major international forums including the Belt and Road Forum, UN General Assembly and the G7 Summit. I have also been an election observer. I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media and Communication, and a Master’s Degree in International Studies.