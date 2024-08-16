KeNHA vehicle vandalized and the officials almost lynched by angry Embu residents for demanding bribes (VIDEO).


Friday, August 16, 2024 - Officials from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) were accosted by residents of Embu, and their vehicle vandalized.

The officials were on patrol when the residents confronted them and accused them of collecting bribes and harassing motorists.

In the video, the rowdy residents are seen vandalizing the Kenha vehicle and threatening to torch it.

“Tunachoma hii gari,” they issued threats.

The officials locked themselves in the vehicle after the residents threatened to lynch them.

“Hapa hamtoki,” the rowdy mob shouted and vandalized the double-cabin pickup belonging to the government road agency.

