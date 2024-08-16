This is one of the fake schools that receive funding capitation from the Ministry of Education - There is only a gate and signboard but no classrooms (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Shock and outrage have gripped Kenyans following revelations of non-existent schools across the country.

One such school, Kaptiony Girls High School in Kaptiony village, Barwessa Ward, is depicted by a large signboard and gate in the bushes, with no actual classrooms or structures.

Concerned Kenyans visited the non-existent school and took photos.

The school has been receiving funding capitation from the Ministry of Education and the money goes to the pockets of cartels.

See photos.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.