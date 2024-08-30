KAMALA HARRIS describes the moment she received phone call from JOE BIDEN to replace him (VIDEO)

Friday, August 30, 2024 - US presidential candidate, Kamala Harris has described the moment that President Joe Biden called her to share that he had decided to end his re-election bid in July.
She said her family was visiting her when she received the
phone call. They had just eaten pancakes and bacon and were working on a
puzzle.
"My first thought was
not about me, to be honest with you, my first thought was about him," Ms
Harris said when asked whether she asked for his endorsement.
The vice president also maintained that the president could
have served again.
"He is so smart, and I
have spent hours upon hours with him being in the Oval Office and in the
situation room. He has the intelligence, the commitment and judgment and
disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their
president."
She claimed Trump, by contrast, had none of those qualities.
Harris has faced criticism from pundits for refusing to hold
a press conference or an on-the-record, in-depth interview until now. Her
critics argued that she was avoiding having her record challenged.
Her appearance on CNN marks her first interview since Biden
exited the race.
Ms Bash, the CNN journalist who conducted the interview of
Ms Harris and Mr Walz, was one of the moderators of the 27 June debate between
Biden and Trump.
Biden's disastrous performance in that debate was widely
seen as what sparked the effort for the president to be removed by the
Democrats from the race.
Watch the video below
NEW: Kamala Harris breaks down in tears when she recalls the day that Joe Biden told her that he was dropping out of the race.— Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) August 30, 2024
This is painful to watch.
“My family was staying with us and including my baby nieces. And we had just had pancakes and, you know, auntie, can I have… pic.twitter.com/QUkXFNyonv
