KAMALA HARRIS defends her record as Vice President in first interview since becoming presidential nominee (VIDEO)

Friday, August 30, 2024 - US Vice-President Kamala Harris defended her shifts on policy, President Joe Biden, and her time in the White House in her first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee.
Ms Harris argued that the Biden administration was able to
reduce illegal border crossings in recent months and "recover the
economy" after the pandemic.
Ms Harris appeared in the pre-recorded CNN interview with
her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. It was her first as a
presidential candidate.
She called the White House's policies a "success",
specifically pointing to a decline in prescription drug costs and the
unemployment rate: "That's good work. There's more to do."
Kamala defended the White House's economic track record, as
inflation and high cost-of-living prices continue to bite up the pockets of
Americans..
But the most tense exchanges between Harris and CNN
interviewer Dana Bash centred on the assertion that the Democratic nominee's
policy positions had undergone "changes" during her time as vice
president and as a presidential candidate. In a 2019 interview Harris said she
would ban fracking but after becoming a nominee for president she said she
would not ban fracking.
Fracking is a technique for recovering gas and oil from
shale rock used by an industry that is particularly strong in the battleground
state of Pennsylvania.
In a CNN interview on Thursday, she said: "As
president, I will not ban fracking."
"I think the most
important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is
my values have not changed," she said when asked why her positions shifted
in recent years.
Trump had already dismissed the vice president's first
interview, which lasted 27 minutes, before its release because it was pre-taped
and included Mr Walz.
He used a single word in his review after it
concluded."BORING!!!" the former president wrote on Truth Social.
Harris referred to her effort to address climate change and
support of the Green New Deal, a Democratic proposal to reduce reliance on
fossil fuels, as something that remains a steadfast value when pressured about
her shifting policy positions.
"I have always believed,
and I've worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent
matter," she said.
"We have set goals for
the United States of America, and by extension the globe, around when we should
meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."
But on the subject of "securing our border" Ms
Harris said "My values have not changed" and referenced her time
"prosecuting transnational, criminal organisations" as California
attorney general.
CNN - KAMALA HARRIS INTERVIEW BY DANA BASH [FULL LENGTH] pic.twitter.com/VUbp34OLjR— The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) August 30, 2024
