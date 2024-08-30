JUNET MOHAMED declares himself the Opposition Leader in Kenya and tells KALONZO MUSYOKA to go to hell!

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has blasted former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for declaring himself as the opposition leader in Kenya.
Speaking during Treasury Cabinet
Secretary John Mbadi's homecoming ceremony on Thursday, Junet, who is the
Minority Leader in the National Assembly, said he was the legitimate opposition
leader.
Junet said that since the Office
of Official Opposition is not enshrined in the Constitution, it would be fair
to term the Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly the
opposition leader.
“As it stands now, I am the official opposition leader because I am the minority leader and you cannot take away the job God has given me.
"Those in the opposition should know I am
their leader,” Junet said.
The ODM strongman further
slammed the Wiper leader for laying claim to a position that currently does not
exist in the law.
“I have seen our colleagues saying we in ODM are in government and such stuff, and they are now opposition leaders.
"There is no part in the Constitution that talks about an opposition leader.
"Let no one allocate themselves a job that is non-existent.
"Let us first
create an office and then someone can occupy it,” Junet added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
