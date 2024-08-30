DUALE celebrates his role in the Nusu Mkate Cabinet crafted by RUTO and RAILA ODINGA





Friday, August 28, 2024 - Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is proud to serve in the broad-based government of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at CS John Mbadi’s homecoming in Magunga, Homa Bay County on Thursday, Duale said the current Cabinet is a reflection of the political, religious, and ethnic diversity of the country.

He said this is a promise President William Ruto has lived up to since he took office in September 2022.

“Your Excellency, I want to tell the people of Kenya one thing, as a person who has worked with you closely for more than 20 years.

"When you took the oath of office and were given the instruments of power, from day one, you made it your agenda to unite the people of Kenya," Duale stated.

“Today, Aden Duale, I am so proud that I sit in a Cabinet that reflects all shades of the political, social, and ethnic divide that has never happened in the Republic of Kenya.”

He went on to say that this move will be remembered as President Ruto’s legacy.

“You will be remembered and that is your legacy. You said 2027 is not an agenda for you.”

