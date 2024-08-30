What we have is a Nusu Mkate Government like in 2008 - ADEN DUALE differs with RUTO and RAILA ODINGA





Friday, August 30,2024 - Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has differed with President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the meaning of a broad-based government.

Ruto has been saying that the broad-based government is different from the 2008 grand coalition government, where the late former President Mwai Kibaki shared power with Raila Odinga.

But Duale, speaking on Thursday during the homecoming of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in Homa Bay County, insisted that the way President William Ruto’s administration is currently constituted is similar to the 2008 Grand Coalition Government.

He added the opposition and Government are united in this case, for the development of the country.

“Right now, it's like 2008, the Government and the opposition have united to make Kenya one.”

Mbadi is among five ODM lieutenants who joined President William Ruto’s government.

Others are, Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Opiyo Wandayi, and Beatrice Moe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST