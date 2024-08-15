Judiciary continues starving RUTO of revenue as it stops the increase of Road Maintenance Levy by Sh7

Friday, August 16, 2024 – President William Ruto has suffered yet another blow in his efforts to collect more revenue from Kenyans.
This is after the High Court in
Mombasa halted the government's decision to increase the Road Maintenance Levy
Fund (RMLF) by Ksh7.
George Odhiambo Juma had moved
to court challenging the increase, arguing that no meaningful public
participation had been conducted.
Consequently, the High Court
suspended the increase pending the hearing and determination of the case.
“Pending the hearing of the
Notice of Motion dated 2nd August 2024 interprets, a conservatory order is
hereby issued, restraining the Respondents, either jointly and or severally,
whether by themselves, their officers, agents, employees or other person or
entity acting under the Respondents' instructions, from implementing and
enforcing the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Imposition) Order 2024,” read the ruling
in part.
The ruling came after a public uproar, following the government's decision to increase the levy from
Ksh18 to Ksh25. per litre
The government had argued that
the increase, which was effected in July this year, was aimed at boosting the
road maintenance kitty.
On July 15, the Energy and
Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) effected the increase, marking a 39
per cent rise.
Before that, the government had
not revised the road maintenance levy since 2016.
The government had lamented at
the time that the delay in revising the RMLF had caused a Ksh727 billion road
maintenance backlog.
Since the rise, however, the
government eyed collecting Ksh115 billion separately and channeling it towards
maintaining Roads.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments