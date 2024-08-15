See what GACHAGUA told FAITH KIPYEGON and BEATRICE CHEBET to do with their millions after striking Gold in Paris Olympics?

This is after they secured a
good amount of money following their successful outing in the Olympic Games.
Speaking during a welcoming
ceremony at the Eldoret State Lodge yesterday, Gachagua advised the athletes to
invest wisely their hard-earned proceeds.
According to Gachagua, proper
investments will help them live a dignified life in retirement.
The Deputy President noted that
it would not be a good show for them to end up languishing in poverty after
exiting the stage despite winning medals and putting Kenya’s name on the
global stage.
“Please invest and invest well
so that the name you carry is dignified in life. It will be very sad that after
you have won medals at the Olympics, later on in life you start struggling.”
“Please remember, invest well,”
Gachagua reiterated.
At the same time, Gachagua
challenged parents and guardians to support the budding athletes. He argued
that the country can tap into the sporting sector to create employment and
sustain lives.
