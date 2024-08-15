See what GACHAGUA told FAITH KIPYEGON and BEATRICE CHEBET to do with their millions after striking Gold in Paris Olympics?









Friday, August 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with the athletes who took part in the just concluded Paris Olympics Games, among Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, to invest their earnings wisely.

This is after they secured a good amount of money following their successful outing in the Olympic Games.

Speaking during a welcoming ceremony at the Eldoret State Lodge yesterday, Gachagua advised the athletes to invest wisely their hard-earned proceeds.

According to Gachagua, proper investments will help them live a dignified life in retirement.

The Deputy President noted that it would not be a good show for them to end up languishing in poverty after exiting the stage despite winning medals and putting Kenya’s name on the global stage.

“Please invest and invest well so that the name you carry is dignified in life. It will be very sad that after you have won medals at the Olympics, later on in life you start struggling.”

“Please remember, invest well,” Gachagua reiterated.

At the same time, Gachagua challenged parents and guardians to support the budding athletes. He argued that the country can tap into the sporting sector to create employment and sustain lives.

