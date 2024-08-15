Fireworks as CLEOPHAS MALALA names top UDA leaders behind the plot to impeach GACHAGUA – Look! Are they working on orders from RUTO?

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Ousted UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has dropped a bombshell, revealing the names of people behind the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Addressing a press conference
yesterday, Malala accused Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily
Mbarire of behind the nefarious plot to impeach Gachagua, saying his ouster from
UDA leadership was just the beginning of a bigger plot to hound the DP out of
office.
According to him, his removal as
UDA Secretary General was to pave the way for the impeachment of Gachagua.
Malala minced no words,
labeling his dismissal as a "coup," aimed at destabilising the
Deputy President's position.
“My ouster had nothing to do
with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party but was a
well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua,” Malala asserted.
The upheaval came after weeks of
intense wrangling within UDA, culminating in a decision by the party’s National
Chairperson, Cecil Mbarire, to remove Malala from his post and replace him
with UDA Vice Chairman Omar Hassan in an acting capacity.
“This coup was plotted and orchestrated by two senior party officials alongside others within the party secretariat.
"These senior officials are Cecily Mbarire and Kimani Ichung’wah,
MP for Kikuyu constituency,” Malala declared.
“My close and inevitable
working relationship with the Deputy President, who is also the UDA Deputy
Party Leader, irked them.”
“When their concerted effort,
lobbying, and coercion to set me against my Deputy Party Leader failed, I was
effectively profiled and labeled an obstacle towards their evil plot and
conspiracy to have Rigathi Gachagua impeached,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments