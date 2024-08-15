Fireworks as CLEOPHAS MALALA names top UDA leaders behind the plot to impeach GACHAGUA – Look! Are they working on orders from RUTO?





Friday, August 16, 2024 – Ousted UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has dropped a bombshell, revealing the names of people behind the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Malala accused Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire of behind the nefarious plot to impeach Gachagua, saying his ouster from UDA leadership was just the beginning of a bigger plot to hound the DP out of office.

According to him, his removal as UDA Secretary General was to pave the way for the impeachment of Gachagua.

Malala minced no words, labeling his dismissal as a "coup," aimed at destabilising the Deputy President's position.

“My ouster had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” Malala asserted.

The upheaval came after weeks of intense wrangling within UDA, culminating in a decision by the party’s National Chairperson, Cecil Mbarire, to remove Malala from his post and replace him with UDA Vice Chairman Omar Hassan in an acting capacity.

“This coup was plotted and orchestrated by two senior party officials alongside others within the party secretariat.

"These senior officials are Cecily Mbarire and Kimani Ichung’wah, MP for Kikuyu constituency,” Malala declared.

“My close and inevitable working relationship with the Deputy President, who is also the UDA Deputy Party Leader, irked them.”

“When their concerted effort, lobbying, and coercion to set me against my Deputy Party Leader failed, I was effectively profiled and labeled an obstacle towards their evil plot and conspiracy to have Rigathi Gachagua impeached,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST