JOHO begs RUTO to buy him a chopper barely 2 months into office – You won’t believe what he wants to use the chopper for





Friday, August 30, 2024 – Barely two months into office, Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho now wants a chopper to help him do his work better.

Speaking yesterday during the thanksgiving ceremony of Treasury CS John Mbadi in Homa Bay County, Joho begged President William Ruto to allow him to procure a rescue chopper to help the fishermen in Lake Victoria.

This is after he was informed about people losing their lives in Lake Victoria.

The Mining CS noted that a rescue helicopter will help in cases of emergence in the lake.

"I have been told that people are dying here every day in the lake while trying to earn a living. Mr. President, I am organizing the ministry's work, but when you give the command, everyone will follow.”

“I know that on Saturday you will be visiting the search and rescue and communication project in Kisumu, Honorable President, and I want you, while you are there, to give me the order, and I will pass it on to my people, that in this area of Lake Victoria, we urgently need to procure a rescue helicopter to save people in the lake,” Joho stated.

Further, CS Joho thanked Ruto for forming a broad-based government to unite the country and promised to deliver in his role at the Ministry of Mining.

“I thank you, President Ruto, for demonstrating leadership of uniting the entire nation.

"I want to assure you that the work you have entrusted me with in the ministry will be done properly,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST