Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA forced to respond after lawyer MORARA KEBASO implicated him in RUTO’s phone call scandal





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has denied claims that he was aware of President William Ruto calling lawyer and activist Morara Kebeso to offer him a job bribe to stop auditing government projects.

Morara name-dropped Mwaura on X, formerly Twitter while doubling down on his claims that Ruto called him with a job offer, insisting that Mwaura was aware of the call.

"I am not going to follow the footsteps of those leaders who used to record the President or put him on loudspeaker to prove a point. I don’t think it’s good manners.

"For that reason, I will not focus on proving whether or not it happened. Isaac Mwaura knows it happened. William Ruto knows it happened. End of story," Morara wrote.

But in a scathing rejoinder, Mwaura denied the claims and accused the young activist of being dishonest.

"Morara Kebaso, I am not aware of any call from the President to you," Mwaura responded.

"Please examine your conscience and show some patriotism. I just bumped into you at KICC like any other fellow citizen. Be honest with yourself," he added.

This comes after State House Spokesman Hussein Muhamed also blasted Morara, accusing him of lying about the president’s call.

Morara stole the show at Jeff Koinange Live Show when he claimed that he received a job offer from the Head of State.

He, however, declined to break down the details of his alleged conversation with Ruto.

