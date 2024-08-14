REVEALED: IMF tells RUTO that Thika Superhighway users must pay a toll fee if he wants a Sh 130 billion loan







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again begun manipulating President William Ruto who has requested a loan of Sh 130 billion to cover a budget deficit as a result of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

Finance Bill 2024, which was a proposal of the IMF and World Bank almost brought Kenya's Kwanza Government to its knees due to Gen Z protests that span for 5 weeks.

The bill was later withdrawn by President William Ruto who almost lost his legitimacy due to chaos and anarchy brought by Gen Z protests.

Due to financial constraints that are as a result of the withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024, Ruto is again at the Bretton Wood Institution begging for a loan to cover the 2024/25 budget hole which is close to Sh 130 billion.

In exchange, IMF told Ruto to introduce toll stations on all major highways in Kenya to assure them that he can't pay the Sh 130 billion.

Since the President is a political conman he has urged the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to float the proposal and see how the public reacts.

Some of the highways that are being considered for tolling include; Thika Superhighway Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass and Dongo Kundu Bypass.

The Kenyan DAILY POST