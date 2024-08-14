REVEALED: IMF tells RUTO that Thika Superhighway users must pay a toll fee if he wants a Sh 130 billion loan

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again begun manipulating President William Ruto who has requested a loan of Sh 130 billion to cover a budget deficit as a result of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.
Finance Bill 2024, which was a
proposal of the IMF and World Bank almost brought Kenya's Kwanza Government to
its knees due to Gen Z protests that span for 5 weeks.
The bill was later withdrawn by
President William Ruto who almost lost his legitimacy due to chaos and anarchy
brought by Gen Z protests.
Due to financial constraints that are
as a result of the withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024, Ruto is again at the
Bretton Wood Institution begging for a loan to cover the 2024/25 budget hole
which is close to Sh 130 billion.
In exchange, IMF told Ruto to
introduce toll stations on all major highways in Kenya to assure them that he
can't pay the Sh 130 billion.
Since the President is a political
conman he has urged the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to float the
proposal and see how the public reacts.
Some of the highways that are being considered for tolling
include; Thika Superhighway Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit
Highway, Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass and Dongo Kundu
Bypass.
